Camada negra

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

El Imán

This shocking film would have been impossible to make just two years before, in 1975. It tells the story of a group of right-wing terrorists, led by a strangely seductive older woman, whose destructive attacks on anyone it considers to have betrayed Spain to any form of leftism are cynically ignored by the police. The main story is about Tatin (Jose Luis Alonso), a 15-year-old young man, a hanger-on and newcomer to the group, who longs to participate in his first action against the hated "reds."

Cast

José Luis Alonso
María Luisa Ponte
Ángela Molina
Joaquín Hinojosa
Marisa PorcelCamarera

