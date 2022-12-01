Not Available

A classic car belonging to the boss of the local mafia goes missing from the garage of a mechanic called Kwika who had taken it in to do some repairs. kwika thus finds himself in a dangerous predicament with the boss who asks him to pay for the full value of the car within the month. kwika has no choice, he has to find the money but unfortunately has no way of doing so and has already suffered several threats and beatings by Kiama.With time passing quickly, he decides on the spur of the moment to sell one of his kidneys to a family with a sick child called Ismail, on one condition, that he has the operation in Singapore. kwika and Ismail leave for Singapore but first of all they touch down in Cambodia where they leave the airport and have all their belongings stolen. They are thus in a tragi-comic situation in Cambodia where they have to find a way of organising the operation as well as getting back home to Morocco.