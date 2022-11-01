Cambodia: The Virginity Trade

Not Available

This documentary interviews Asian men, who explain why they are so strongly attracted to virgins. Many Asian men believe that "lying with" a virgin will bring them health and luck. From a more practical point of view, they will not contract HIV from a virgin. The men know that virginity can be faked; there is therefore a huge demand for younger and younger girls, so that clients can be certain of their virginity. Once her virginity has been taken, she is sold on to brothels, in different parts of Cambodia or over the border in Thailand. In the brothel, she is at high risk of disease and if she manages to escape, faces imprisonment in Thailand or scorn and rejection back home. We hear the stories of those whose lives have been ruined by the virginity trade, and speak to politicians, the police and representatives from NGOs.