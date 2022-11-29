Not Available

Dreams are perceived different in space where they appera, are bron, as much in public as in intimate spaces. What dreams cohabit in peoples desire when experiencing social coexistence in open spaces? What dreams emerge in the private space of houses under the sheets, in the bathroom, in the backyard? What do we yearn for, what do we want, where do we want to go? How far does contingency and confinement shape the size and shape of our dreams. Dreams are perceived differently in the space where they appear or are born, Both in public and intimate spaces. What dreams coexist in the desire of people experiencing social coexistence when When They in open spaces? What dreams I do emerge in the private space of the houses, under the sheets, at bathing time, in the backyard? What do we yearn for, what do we want, where do we want to go? How far do contingency and confinement times shape the size and shape of the dream?