Camel Collar tells the story of Li Sulan who, after release on completion of her [prison] term, returned to her village. To her disappointment, all her kith and kin were nowhere to be found. Because of her special status, she was unable to reconcile with her daughter. Bieke, a kind Kazak herdsman, took her in. Then Li started her new life herding camels. Her life was full of challenges, but Li Sulan not only tamed camels, but was also engaged in the camel milk business. In addition, she became a good teacher and helpful friend of some naughty children. The deep love between mother camels and their baby camels, and the naïve and lonely children awoke her maternal love. She decided to confront her daughter, whom she has not seen for more than 20 years. But could her daughter accept her natural mother?