DVD containing two concerts from the British Prog band, captured in 1976 and 1977. Camel Live in Concert at the Hammersmith Odeon, April 14, 1976: This long-lost recording was finally recovered in 2006. With the original lineup of Andrew Latimer, Doug Ferguson, the late Peter Bardens and Andy Ward, this recording was made during the promotion of Camel's 1976 album Moonmadness.