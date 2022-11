Not Available

The complete 2 hour performance that was lensed at London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1984! The footage include 5 songs that the band thought had been erased by their record company, but had merely been misplaced in the archives. Onstage personnel included Andrew Latimer (guitars, flutes, vocals), Colin Bass (bass, vocals), Paul Burgess, Ton Scherpenzeel & Richie Close (keyboards) and Chris Rainbow (vocals).