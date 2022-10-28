Camel Trophy 1990 - Siberia-U.S.S.R.

Not Available

For the first time the event moves north, to the immense Talga forest of Siberia. The yellow Land Rover Discoverys have to battle their way through the final wilderness in the northern hemisphere. One day choking in dust, the next windscreen-deep in either mud or freezing water, men and machines have to get through to Lake Bikal, the largest freshwater lake in the world. On the way the constant struggle draws the competitors together in a spirit of shared hardship and adventure, but Special Tasks on the way keep up the pressure to find the winning team. The first international motor sport event ever held in the Soviet Union - competitors from 16 countries - 1000 miles of perestroika: The Camel Trophy.