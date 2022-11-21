Camel Trophy 1993 - Sabah Malaysia

Not Available

In 1993 the world's foremost adventure exhibition took sixteen national teams through 1500km of tropical torment and tested every one of them to the limit. Equipped with identically prepared Land Rover Discoverys, the teams circumnavigated Sabah. Leeches fell... and bit. Torrential storms washed away roads and bridges. Fatigue sapped every last drop of energy. The participants, displaying a rare team spirit, deserved their awards and congratulations. They had not only overcome every threatening obstacle thrown their way, but had also left behind a valuable and lasting scientific reminder of their efforts in the shape of an ecological field station in the Maliau Basin.