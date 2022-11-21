Camel Trophy 1994 - Argentina Paraguay Chile

Not Available

Never before has the Camel Trophy visited so many of the world's empty quarters, crossed so many borders, or seen such a variety of landscapes as in 1994. By the time they had navigated their way across the vast barren wilderness of the Atacama Desert to the finish line, they had passed through some of the continent's most extreme environments. Sweltering swamplands, impenetrable scrub, deep dry river washouts and sandstone gorges gave way to mountain passes with crumbling edges and hair raising drops. The teams stopped only to build a crucial scientific research station in the foothills of the Andes. For the 36 participants who came in search of challenges that would break new frontiers in human tolerance and adventure, Camel Trophy Argentina Paraguay Chile '94 undoubtedly fulfilled their dreams.