Camel Trophy 1995 - Mundo Maya

Adventure, discovery and achievement unparalleled in Camel Trophy history - that was the dramatic scenario of the 1995 event which took a record entry of 20 teams in Land Rover Discoverys across the fascinating Mundo Maya nations of Central America, from the breathtaking Opening Ceremony at the Jaguar Temple to the final backdrop of the Temple of El Castillo. Now you can follow their arduous trek through searing heat and tough terrain, as stunning photography and a gripping narrative details their often record-breaking battle against stifling jungle, swarms of insects, rivers and mud, rewarded by breathtaking scenery and the fabulous mysteries of Mayan civilisation. Along the way gruelling Challenges, Special Tasks and an intriguing archaeological Event Objective added spice to the fire.