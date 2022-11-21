Camel Trophy 1997 - Mongolia

Not Available

Mongolia is perceived as one of the most isolated, inaccessible locations in the world. In 1997 it proved a suitably challenging environment for an event billed as the world's greatest adventure challenge - the Camel Trophy. Forty competitors from 20 nations gathered in the modern capital of Ulaanbaatar for the start of Camel '97. From there they took their Land Rover Discoverys over existing roads and tracks through a country of extremes - from the sub-zero temperatures of the northern mountains to the heat of the Gobi desert. After circumnavigating a country three times the size of France, the event finished in the ancient capital of Karakorum, home of Mongolia's largest Buddhist monastery. Along the way, the teams visited eight competition sites and also competed in mountain biking, kayaking, 4x4 driving and orienteering awards.