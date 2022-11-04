Camel Trophy 1998 - Tierra del Fuego

Not Available

From the bustling metropolis of Santiago, capital of Chile, the forty competitors from twenty countries headed south on their three week South American adventure in what proved to be the most enjoyable and challenging Camel Trophy ever. In 1997 criss-crossing between Chile and Argentina through the Andean mountains, the spine of South America, teams had to contend with sub zero temperatures, deep snow and ice in their Land Rover Freelanders. Teams met for fun and relaxation at three points along the way where they climbed active volcano Villarica, rafted the whitewater on the world famous Rio Futaleufu and kayaked amongst turquoise icebergs at Torres del Paine. After three weeks the teams arrived in Ushuaia, southernmost city in the world, on the island of Tierra del Fuego