1942. Delme Davies, a wayward idealistic young man, joins the army in a quest for excitement and adventure. One night he returns home unexpectedly to his widowed mother, Iwanna and brother, Elfed Davies. Absent without leave, he hides in the lofts of Temple Row, the terrace of drab Victorian cottages in Delme's home village in South Wales where his family lives. Despite regular raids from military police, he remains undetected as he has discovered that the attic links all six houses in Temple Row. Delme is able to keep himself hidden by moving from house to house. He spends time with each household, sharing their homes, adapting to each family's ways...