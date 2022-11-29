Not Available

Software cameras are the new heroes of cinema. They are superhuman, capable of traveling through space and time. They utilise multiple temporalities to move through filmic space in one seamless movement without using cuts. Detached from the physical world, the virtual camera has the ability to reproduce reality in vivid detail. This detail violates our senses of reality and perpetuates the illusion of the familiar. In an amalgamation of showreel video and a cinema movie, the protagonist, a software camera, explores a furnished rendered apartment, all the while discovering her superpower.