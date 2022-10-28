Not Available

As for the film, Cameraman Ganga Tho Rambabu is another story of corrupt Indian politics brought to its knees by a single man, in this case Pawan Kalyan's Rambabu. When Rambabu is spotted defusing a potential riot he becomes something of a folk hero in Andhra Pradesh, and Cameraman Ganga (Tamannah), a newswoman eager to climb the corporate ladder, decides to take advantage of his new celebrity by bringing him on as an investigative reporter of sorts at her TV station. There is tension, suspense, a love triangle, murder, and numerous fights and songs, and it all adds up to what seems to be an above average masala film, and a return to form for director Puri Jagannadh.