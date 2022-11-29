Camilla, Keep Your Word

Not Available

    Remy LaLonde is working through the difficulties of young love when a hurricane forces him and his long-time girlfriend Natalie Enriquez to evacuate New Orleans. In the process, Remy must leave behind his mother Camilla, who stays in the city to accommodate her father (and Remy's grandfather) Alan Duplessis. While on the outside, the severity of the storm becomes disastrously clear and Remy's communication to Camilla is cut off completely. With no road back to New Orleans, Natalie and Remy must simultaneously navigate their relationship and evacuation.

