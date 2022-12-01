The young filmmaker Francisco "Xico" Ariztía shoots up close to his father, Francisco Ariztía, an exceptional Chilean artist who has lived in Portugal since the 1970s. In his house-workshop in the city of Lisbon, Xico's camera reveals the painter's intimacy and his creation, interweaving his work with a biography full of collaborations with avant-garde artists, such as painter Roberto Matta, filmmaker Raúl Ruiz and many others. Caminero is a visual exploration and intimate portrait of an exceptional painter, in an exhibition of the relationship between son and father, filmed and shot.
