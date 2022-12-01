Not Available

The young filmmaker Francisco "Xico" Ariztía shoots up close to his father, Francisco Ariztía, an exceptional Chilean artist who has lived in Portugal since the 1970s. In his house-workshop in the city of Lisbon, Xico's camera reveals the painter's intimacy and his creation, interweaving his work with a biography full of collaborations with avant-garde artists, such as painter Roberto Matta, filmmaker Raúl Ruiz and many others. Caminero is a visual exploration and intimate portrait of an exceptional painter, in an exhibition of the relationship between son and father, filmed and shot.