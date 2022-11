Not Available

When his town is devastated by a flood, a young boy takes it upon himself to seek the help of the president. He meets a variety of characters along the way, not all of whom are eager to help. The road to salvation for his little community becomes one of discovery as he learns to distinguish truth from deceit in director Mauricio de la Serna's charming fable. Antonio Aguilar, Antonio Carlos Pereira and Angela Maria star.