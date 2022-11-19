Camino al andar

Not Available

A walking girl innocently observes the evolution of humankind alongside her own. Learning, real understanding, war, poverty, mass media, and what the future has in store for us. These are some of the issues she reflects upon with the experienced help in the form of insights provided by: philosophers (Rafael Argullol), doctors (Sir John Woodhall), writers (Amin Maalouf), musicians (Trilok Gurtu), professors (Ramón Tamames, Federico Mayor Zaragoza), social workers (Bani Dugal, Linda Kavelin-Popov, Gustavo Correa, Alberto Pérez), promoters of new economic systems (Muhammad Yunus, Jean Ziegler). She finally arrives at the conclusion that "the future, contrary to certain theories, does not write itself. We write the future."