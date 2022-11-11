Not Available

Exploring themes of spirituality, wellbeing and religion, this is the inspirational journey of six strangers from New Zealand and Australia walking the 800km Camino de Santiago to overcome the personal and physical trauma that life has dealt them. Through blisters, shin splints and heat, the Camino forces pilgrims to defy their age and physical ability, while also acting as a catalyst for change. Both heart-breaking and inspirational, 'Camino Skies' is an uplifting story about everyday people doing the extraordinary.