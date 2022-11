Not Available

Every four years, the calm and peacefull Camocim de São Félix, a small town in Pernambuco (Brazil), is shaken, revealing an outpouring of joy, anger, hope and disappointment. During the municipal political campaign, the city splits into two, and everything seems to orbit around politics. In the middle of this political market, Mayara, 23, tries to make a "clean" campaign to elect his candidate and friend Cesar.