Tensions is high at a long deserted summer camp where an independent slasher movie is being filmed. With the clock counting down and very little time for re-shoots the cast and crew are at each other's throats. Literally! What began as minor on-set differences became grounds for a unscripted bloodbath. No need for special effects when there is a machete wielding psychopath around. Non-stop action, excessive violence, and who could forget lesbians make Camp Death a must see for any horror fan. Get ready because there is a new face in horror! .....And you thought slashers died in the 80's!