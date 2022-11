Not Available

The Fouchés, an Afrikaans family, arrive at the ATKV Buffelspoort resort for the holidays, only to find that their regular caravan spot has been taken over by the Khumalos. Much hilarity ensues as the two families engage in madcap tit-for-tat exchanges and shenanigans. Meanwhile the owner of the site is hoping to gain an extra star on his rating, with inspections due shortly. The last thing he needs is the chaos of two families fighting