Not Available

Camp Kickitoo is a fast-paced hip-hop comedy. It centers on the stormy relationship between Alvin Fishman, a would-be banker from a well-to-do family, and MC Wanda B, a street-wise hip-hop singer. Despite his Ivy League MBA degree, Alvin can't find a job. He has moved back in with his parents and is taking out his job-search frustrations by beating out frequent solos on his drum set in the garage. At the urging of his long-suffering mother, he accepts a summer job at Camp Kickitoo, which turns out to be anything but your usual summer camp. In fact, it is a rehab facility for minor drug offenders and here we find a mixed bag of colorful characters. Initially assigned to the kitchen as a pot washer, Alvin soon gets his wish and becomes a counselor. Among his other duties, he is put in charge of reining-in Wanda, an angry camper unjustly busted for marijuana possession. United by music, the storm lifts and friendships begin.