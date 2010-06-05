2010

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 2010

Studio

Disney Channel

Mitchie can't wait to go back to Camp Rock and spend the summer making new music with her friends and superstar Shane Gray. But the slick new camp across the lake, Camp Star, has drummed up some serious competition — featuring newcomers Luke (Matthew "Mdot" Finley) and Dana (Chloe Bridges). In a sensational battle of the bands, with Camp Rock's future at stake, will Camp Star's flashy production and over-the-top antics win out, or will Camp Rockers prove that music, teamwork, and spirit are what truly matter?

Cast

Demi LovatoMitchie Torres
Alyson StonerCaitlyn Geller
Joe JonasShane Gray
Nick JonasNate Gray
Kevin JonasJason Gray
Meaghan Jette MartinTess Tyler

View Full Cast >

Images