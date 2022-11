Not Available

While searching for a way out of the woods, a group of lost friends stumble upon Camp Hiawatha and take up with the teens who are bunking there. But the party's over when they discover that this camp is literally stuck in a time warp -- 1981, to be exact -- and that they're living the same horrible day over and over. Can they escape the wrath of a killer who's silently stalking the campers and their terrified counselors?