Not Available

Stick a finger down your throat and barf right now ’cause this vid is SICK! Slater manhandling 10-foot thick “Soup Bowls.” Andy and Bruce pumping your veins up withdanger-shred ballet. But don’t eat a tub of Daaz washed down with an eight ball just yet – Shane Dorian ends this ride raw like the spandex-ed Bruce Dickenson of “Maiden Japan.” We at The Mag recommend this vid big.