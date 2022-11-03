Campfire Stories

Not Available

Two teens on their way to a backwoods party come across a beautiful young woman having car trouble. Their search for help only gets them lost, deep in the woods, where they meet Forest Ranger Bill with a penchant for scary stories. The campfire flickers long into the night as the ranger uses words to weave his tapestry of terror, filling their young minds with a host of horrific images that will be burned into your consciousness long after the fire's last embers have gone out. Insane doctors, Indian ghosts, bad drugs, a deranged handyman with shiny new shears - all that and more awaits anyone brave enough to stay until sunrise... if you live that long! - Written by Schleppy