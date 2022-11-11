Camping About

Not Available

With the days at their warmest and the sap in full flow, it’s time for the STAXUS favourites, Vitali Kutcher and Martin Rivers to head for the country to enjoy the delights that only an outdoor vacation can give. But whilst sleeping under the stars is a definite boon, it’s the erections inside each other’s shorts that attracts the attention of these horned-up beauts! Whether they’re innocently rollicking in the grass or taking it hard and raw up the ass, these fresh-faced, cock-loving campers aren’t happy until the canvas is awash with a flood of hot, sticky jizz!