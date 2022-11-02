Campo santo

Not Available

Emigrating means mourning the land that we were born in and which, once behind us, becomes a sacred place in our memory to which we are attached. The director’s parents left their native village of Esanatoglia in Italy to come and work in Belgium in the fifties. For the past few years, new migrants from Europe and around the world are now coming to work in this prosperous part of Italy and are moving into the village. Starting from the story of one family, a polyphonic tale grows to illustrate this process or mourning and re-birth which, little by little, is deeply transforming our identity.