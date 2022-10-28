Not Available

Cris is a nerd guy at peace with his sexuality and yet maintains his virginity. His best friend, Chamyto, on the other hand, is determined to get every campus hunk that he can afford to validate himself. When three gorgeous hunks start a contest to befriend a loser for a week, both Chamyto and Cris become easy targets. Cris immediately realizes this ploy. But when his ultimate campus crush, Edge, targets him, Cris cant seem to refuse. Cris begins to gamble on a seven day relationship that he hopes will have a happy ending. But it’s still a bet, so someone wins and someone loses. -www.asiangayfilms.com