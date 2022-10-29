Not Available

The college experience - studying, dating, partying... but when one of their classmates disintegrates right before their eyes, Ari, Becca, Izzy, Greta and Arun must battle security, the Griefers and each other to uncover the incredible truth about themselves and this other-worldly campus before they are all eliminated. Campus Life is the first film to appear on the exciting new JumpView(TM) format. JumpView(TM) allows the viewer to go backwards and forwards in time and follow each character's storyline individually or jump around between them. You choose who you want to watch and how you want to watch.