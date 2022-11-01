Campus Man

1987

Todd Barret is an aspiring businessman. He's got what it takes, but what he doesn't have is enough money to stay in college. So he cooks up a plan to make the first ever all male sports calendar. He eventually convinces Cactus Jack, a very shadowy and tough loan shark, to give him enough money to make the deal. Todd makes enough to pay for his education, but what about the money he owes Cactus Jack?