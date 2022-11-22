Not Available

Campus Police is a mockumentary film chronicling a week in the line of duty for two campus police officers at a college called Driftwood University. Officers Colin McCoy and Dan Foley expect this week to be business as usual, but are caught off-guard when they're suddenly thrust into a storm of conspiracy and corruption, all surrounding a series of attacks by a mysterious flasher. Over the course of the week, they face apathetic theatre students, singing buffoons, office politics, a psychic palm-reader, and a drug-crazed lunatic who launch them into the most high-profile case of their careers. Campus Police is a film in the spirit of the zany, screwball comedies of yesteryear.