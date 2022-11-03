Not Available

Campus Rhythm

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Monogram Pictures

Radio singer Joan Abbott, known as the "Crunchy-Wunchy Thrush", does not want to renew her contract with the cereal sponsor, as she wants to go to college. But her guardian, her Uncle Willie signs the contract in order to pay off his own debts. But this time Joan won't take no for an answer and enrolls under an assumed name. When Joan goes missing, the radio institutes a search for Joan via a publicity stunt.

Cast

Gale StormJoan Abbott, aka Susie Smith
Johnny Downs'Scoop' Davis
Robert LoweryBuzz O'Hara
Candy CandidoHarold
Herbert HeyesJ.P. Hartman
Tom KennedyPolice Sergeant

Images