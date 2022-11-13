Not Available

The students of Elpidio Jimenez Memorial Colleges spend their time making their professor's lives miserable. Not one teacher could stand their riotous tactics... Until Tonie Santiago Came. At first, the students gave her the same treatment as with the other professors, but eventually, she gained the attention of the students by showing them that she's one of them, too, and not just some boring, old professor. Tonie's teaching career was fast becoming a success. Her students paid attention to her and respected her. But it was different with Ford Jimenez, son of the university's owner. Instead of gaining respect for tonie, he developed an indecent obsession towards her. Ford cooked up a scheme to get just what he wanted and led to a campus scandal. Students protested outside the campus and fought for Tonie's justice.