Not Available

In reference to the ‘King of Soul’, we woke up at 5 am one morning in the midst of Swiss confinement to hit the consecutive bridges of Geneva with some revisited and reassembled James Brown moves. Taking us up the river Arve, we traveled bridge by bridge through the awakening of the city in a dialectic scheme. We are the Camera and the body, connection is our tool, listening our aim and the scenery our stage.