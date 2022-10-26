1979

Can't Change the Meeting Place

  • Action
  • Crime

Release Date

December 19th, 1979

Studio

Odessa Film Studio

After WWII is over, a young officer Volodya Sharapov returns to Moscow to work in MUR - Moskovskiy Ugolovny Rozysk (Moscow Criminal Police). There he meets Gleb Zheglov who is a chief of a squad which fights organized crime. Their main task is to track down a gang "Chernaya Koshka" (Black Cat) which terrorizes the city. Also, they have to find out who murdered Larisa Gruzdeva. Zheglov believes it was her husband Ivan Gruzdev, but Sharapov has his doubts about it...

Cast

Sergei YurskyИван Сергеевич Груздев
Aleksandr Belyavskiy"Фокс"
Evgeniy Evstigneev"Ручечник"
Stanislav Sadalskiy"Кирпич"
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan"Горбатый"
Leonid Kuravlyov"Копчёный"

