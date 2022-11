Not Available

As robots and Artificial Intelligence (AI) become increasingly prevalent, questions arise around their impact on human relationships. Travelling the world from the UK to Japan and the USA, Akram Khan meets with scientists and their creations of AI that already coexist with humans. In doing so, he confronts his own scepticism of how we can form emotional connections with machines. This film gives rise to an exhilarating duet performed by Khan and Ching-Ying Chien.