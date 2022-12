Not Available

In June of 2011, The Okee Dokee Brothers canoed the Mississippi River from St. Paul, MN to St. Louis, MO. During their month-long journey down the river, they camped, paddled, and composed the songs that make up the GRAMMY Award-winning album, Can You Canoe?. This 40-minute movie details their adventure with interviews, music videos, and other shenanigans set along the Mississippi River.