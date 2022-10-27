Can You Feel Me Dancing?

Not Available

Based on a true story. Karin is a young blind girl who's been encouraged by her overprotective parents to encounter life boldly. Karin meets a handsome young man named Richie, who falls in love with her. Seeking greater independence from her family, Karin becomes romantically involved with him. But Richie's love, too, smothers Karin, who realizes that she is trading one dependency for another. After entering and winning a dance contest, Karin feels strong and determined to find her own way. She accepts the fact that she must face the unknown in order to grow.