Recorded in 2010, Keith’s seventh CD/DVD, Can You Imagine?, has him entering the world of bla bla bla and so forth. You know how he does by now… Seriously, here Keith shares his never-before-told dick rash story, he tells you why you shouldn’t vote and why some news magazines on television are committing nothing short of treason, he shares with you why straight people vote against gay rights, and he still finds time to talk about the latest in sexual relations. You will piss through your eyeballs at the hilarity.