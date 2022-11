Not Available

Heber tender love between a Chinese boy who lives in Buenos Aires, and Jaqueline, a girl from the suburbs. She cares for him, protects and serves as a translator, although he already has three years in Argentina and speaks fairly good Spanish. On that happiness a shadow looms: Heber wants to emigrate, to find his sister in Canada. Love story in two stages: one contemplative, with lovers lost in their youthful love; other harder, threatened by the specter of separation.