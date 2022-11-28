Canada Day

Not Available

When Canada's birthday celebrations are intruded by a masked maniac, young beautiful Canadians fear for their lives. 5 friends, Victoria, Hudson, Regina, Timothy, and their American friend Bub must come face to face with the killer before it's too late. But who could it be? The local police, officer Ryan or officer Ryan? Barrie Brantford, the man banished from Canada during its independence, or Bub, the vacationing American friend? It might seem obvious and it is. But for these friends, it'll take a few murders to get their answers. Hosers and Hockey players beware.