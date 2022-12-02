Canadian Army Newsreel

Not Available

The Canadian Army Newsreels hold an important place in Canada's military history. The newsreels were produced by the Army for soldiers serving overseas. The front-line cameramen were soldiers first and took guns into battle along with their 35 mm movie cameras to record the Canadian Infantry in action. Their heroic efforts enabled them to scoop the international press on the major events in Europe, including the invasion of Sicily and the top story of the century - D-Day. 106 episodes with a total runtime of 1099 minutes.