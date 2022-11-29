Canadian Headlines of 1949

Not Available

Growth in all aspects of Canadian life. Sequence on babies in maternity ward, immigrants arriving by ship, Newfoundland being welcomed into Canada. Governor General Alexander does the honors on Parliament Hill. Sequence on Birthday Celebrations: 200th in Halifax, 75th in Winnipeg, float parades and warships. Hotel Vancouver is shown being demolished. Ships are launched, the Avro jetliner takes to the air, the Toronto subway is begun and an atom smasher goes into operation in Montreal. In sports: largest crowd ever attends running of King's Plate in Toronto, Maple Leafs win Stanley Cup for third time, Allouettes defeat Calgary Stampeders. Sequence on Calgary Stampede. Shots of Miss Canada and Mr. Canada contests. Camera focuses on search for 6 year old boy; on the Noronic fire. Final sequence on election campaign and on Louis St-Laurent as Prime Minister.