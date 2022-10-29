Not Available

Buck North, Canadian Ninja, was once a box office smash hit. His greatest film Code of The Wind Warrior set the record for the highest ticket sales in the history of North America. He had it all-except the memory of his childhood. Now a freelancer for the Canadian military, Buck travels to the mysterious and impenetrable Ninja Paradise Island, where Iron Face Yakuzzi and the infamous Communist/Terrorist/Scientist have teamed up to unleash an army of genetically engineered Super Ninjas. It is here that Buck North must face his greatest enemies, as well as his dark past, in order to save Canada from certain peril.