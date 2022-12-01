Canadian Residential School Propaganda Video

Not Available

Original CBC Description: 'A new future' for residential school students. Orphans, convalescents and those who live too deep in the bush for day school: these are the students of the residential school in remote Moose Factory, Ont. For ten months a year, these native children — some taken from their homes — start each day with a religious service before heading to classes. A CBC Television crew visits the school to salute Education Week — and here, the education is all about how to integrate into mainstream Canadian society."