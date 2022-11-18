Not Available

A feature length documentary which covers all aspects of holistic cancer treatments and the main causes of cancer. More than 30 Presenters, leading doctors in the field of holistic cancer treatments, Nutritionists, Naturopaths, Scientists, Health Advocates, Psychologists share their knowledge with you how to prevent and reverse cancer. This film gives you insights about our present health system and the undeniable mistakes in treating cancer as well as a comprehensive holistic healing approach to cancer never seen before. "Cancer is Curable Now " informs about all options you have for you and your family's health in curing, treating or preventing cancer as well as all other degenerative diseases. Being informed could save your life.